Breaking: Buhari Appoints Farouk Yahaya As New Chief Of Army Staff

307 views | Stanley Ugagbe | May 27, 2021
The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.
This development was contained in a statement by Onyema Nwachukwu, Brigadier General, Acting Director Defence Information.
Prior to his appointment, Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code-named Operation HADIN KAI.
