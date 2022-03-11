BREAKING: BRT Driver Involved In Bamise’s Murder Sent To Jail.

A Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Nice Andrew Ominnikoron who had an alleged involvement in the death of his passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole has been arrested and remanded for 30 days by a Yaba Magistrates’ court in Lagos State.

Mr. Ominnikoron was remanded pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution Magistrate, O.A Salawu stated. He adjourned the case until April 11 for DPP advice after the defendant was charged with conspiracy, murder, rape and misconduct with regards to the corpse. The charge was read to the defendant but his plea was not taken by the court.

Mrs. Yetunde Cardoso, the Officer in charge of the Legal Department Panti, stated that Mr. Ominnikoron committed the offence on February 26 at about 8pm along Ajah-Oshodi Expressway, on a Lagos State BRT bus with code number 257.

She went further to say that Ominnikoron, who drove that day, raped and pushed Bamise out of the moving BRT bus which is an offence. The offence contravened the provisions of section 411,223, 260, and 165 of the criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 223 of the criminal law of Lagos sate stipulates death penalty for the offence of murder, 260 however provides life imprisonment for rape and 165 carries five years imprisonment for misconduct with regard to the corpse.