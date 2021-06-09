Breaking: Bauchi Governor Sacks 21 Commissioners, Others

47 views | Francis Azuka | June 9, 2021
The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has dissolved the State Executive Council.
According to Punch, this dissolution is with immediate effect.
The report said those affected include the Secretary to the State Government, Sabi’u Baba; the governor’s Chief of Staff, Ladan Salihu, 21 Commissioners, and Special Advisers.
It would be recalled that in May, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State also sacked the 25 commissioners in the state, Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff Government House, Senior Political Adviser, and others.
Okowa stated that the move was to give room for fresh blood to strengthen the administration’s agenda of a stronger Delta.
In the same vein, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State sacked 20 Commissioners, retaining eight.
It could also be recalled that Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River in May sacked four commissioners in his cabinet and five Special Advisers.
Remember me