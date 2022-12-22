Comedian Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth has announced that he and his wife have reached agreement for a divorce.

Comedian Basketmouth has announced a marriage breakup with his wife Elsie Uzoma Okpocha this afternoon. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and are blessed with two children.

The reason for the divorce has not been revealed by Basketmouth who turned off the comments section of his media handles after he made the announcement.

Basket mouth, 44, made this disturbing revelation via his social media Facebook page, Instagram and other platforms.

