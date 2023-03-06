In line with the Supreme Court judgement, Some Commercial Banks in Abuja mad Kano have started Issuing old naira notes of N500 and N1000.

The News Chronicle had earlier reported that the Supreme Court last Friday nullified the CBN redesign policy, noting that the old naira notes of N500 and N1000 should remain legal tender till December 2023.

It could be recalled that the central bank introduced the naira redesign policy in 2022 to addrsss some prevailing economic situations such as excess circulation of currency and counterfeiting.

More details later…

