No fewer than 80 children were Friday morning abducted by bandits in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State. BBC Hausa reported. According to the report, the children are between the ages of 12 and 17.

Bandits’ activities have refused to abate in Zamfara despite several government interventions to stem the criminal activity. Hundreds of schoolchildren have been kidnapped and some later released upon payment of ransom.

The abductors are yet to reach the parents to make any demands as of the time BBC reported the kidnap.

