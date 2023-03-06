The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, are currently leading a protest to the INEC office.

The protest began at the PDP headquarters, Legacy House and will end at the National Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja.

Recall that the main opposition party had called for a protest to showcase its grievances about the conduct of the presidential election on Saturday where the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar came second.

In a public broadcast release on Sunday, the party had called on well-meaning Nigerians to join the protest which will be led by PDP chieftains.

More details later….

15 total views, 15 views today