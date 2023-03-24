The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Justice Muhammed Lawal Shaibu-led panel while delivering its judgment on Friday in Abuja, said the 2022 election petition tribunal erred in law by basing its verdict on over-voting on the table solely presented by the petitioners, stating the petitioners did not prove their cases on over-voting.

“The tribunal was wrong to have admitted and relied on the table presented by the petitioner. The tribunal was wrong to have annulled the election.”

On the issue of bias against Justice Tertsea Kume, the appellate court said the Ademola Adeleke was unable to prove its case against the judge, adding that the “buga and lo lo lol” reference in the judgement has no relevance with its interpretation.

On the issue of forgery of certificate which was cross appealed by Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress, the Court held that the appellants failed to prove the forgery against Adeleke.

The Court also stated that the judgement of the Appeal Court on the matter is still valid.

“The contrary findings of the tribunal is baseless and invalid. The cross appeal is hereby found meritless.”