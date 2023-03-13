The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Monday reserved judgement on the Osun State governorship appeal filed by Governor Ademola Adeleke. The appeal filed by Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party is against a judgment of the tribunal which invalidated his election as governor of Osun State.

The three-member panel of justices led by Justice M.F. Shuaibu began sitting on the appeal at about 10am. While Adeleke is the appellant, Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress are 1st and 2nd respondents in the appeal marked: CA/AK/EPT/GOV/01/2023.

The Independent National Electoral Commission and the PDP are also joined as 3rd respondent and 4th respondents respectively.

It would be recalled that INEC had declared Adeleke the winner of the election after polling a total of 403,371 votes. He was said to have won in 17 of the 30 local government areas in the state.

7 total views, 7 views today