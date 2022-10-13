The incarcerated leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has been discharged by the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja.

Kanu is being arraigned by the Federal Government at the Federal High Court on 15 count charges bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism, offences he is believed to have committed in the course of his pro-IPOB movements.

A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal said the Federal High Court lacks the jurisdiction to try him in view of his abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria in flagrant violation of the OAU convention and protocol on extradition.

The court held that the 15-count charge preferred against the Separatist leader did not reveal the place, date, time and nature of the alleged offences before being illegally repatriated to Nigeria in clear violation of international accords.

More details to follow…….