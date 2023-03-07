The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed 12 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to defend the mandate of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu who was declared winner of the presidential election by INEC in the just concluded Presidential Election.

Ahead of the legal firework which is expected to follow the election, the ruling party released a list of legal luminaries which include Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN. Olanipekun is expected to lead the legal team.

In a statement released by the party’s National Legal Adviser, Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, the list contains 13 men with 12 Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

Other members of the team include Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, Sam Ologunorisa, Rotimi Oguneso, Olabisi Soyebo, Gboyega Oyewole, Muritala Abdulrasheed, Aliyu Omezia Saiki, Tajudeen Oladoja, Pius Akubo, Oluseye Opasanya, Suraju Saida and Kazeem Adeniyi.

The News Chronicle could recall that INEC declared Bola Tinubu as president-elect having polled 8,794,726, almost two million votes more than his closest rival, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

2 total views, 2 views today