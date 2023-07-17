BREAKING: APC Gets New Acting National Chairman

Senator Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman (North) of the ruling All Progressive Congress has emerged as the acting National Chairman of the party.

Kyari’s takeover confirms the resignation of APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu over the weekend.

Adamu was reported to have tendered his resignation to the party’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

However, at about 10:40 am on Monday, the Deputy National Chairman led a team of seven other members of the NWC to a meeting in his office.

It was learnt that Kyari’s car was parked in the slot reserved for the National Chairman.