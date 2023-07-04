BREAKING: APC Disowns Majority Principal Officers as Announced by Akpabio, Abass

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday disowned the majority principal officers announced by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and House Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

According to the National Chairman of the party, the party has not officially communicated with the presiding officers.

Recall that Akpabio on Tuesday during plenary announced Opeyemi Bamidele as the Senate Leader, while former Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, emerged as Deputy Majority Leader, Mohammed Ali Ndume grabbed Senate Majority Whip and Lola Ashiru named Deputy Majority Whip. In a related development, the Speaker announced Hon. Julius Ihonvbere representing Owan federal constituency of Edo State as the majority leader.

Share this post