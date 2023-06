Following the much anticipated election of principal officers of the 10th Senate which had generated a lot of political heat among the elites, Senator Godswill Akpabio has emerged winner of the hotly contested battle.

It was a two-horse race between two ex-governors; Sen Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom and Sen Abdulazeez Yari of Zamfara.

More Details shortly

