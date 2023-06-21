BREAKING: AIGP, Egbetokun Officially Assumes Office 

Egbetokun Officially Assumes Office

The Acting Inspector–General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has officially assumed office. He is taking over the Force headquarters as the 22nd IGP.

The News Chronicle could recall that Vice President Kashim Shettima decorated Kayode at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier sacked Usman Alkali Baba, and replaced him with Egbetokun, in the acting capacity.

His appointment as IG was made known in a statement by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary-General to the Federation, Willie Bassey.

The President also approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs, Advisers, and Comptroller-General of Customs from Service as well as their replacements with immediate effect.

Egbetokun was the former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

In 1999, he was appointed Chief Security Officer to President Tinubu when he was Lagos State governor.

