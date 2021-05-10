14 views | Stanley Ugagbe | May 10, 2021
Unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked a mosque in Katsina state during the Laylatul Qadr prayer, abducting at least 40 worshippers.
It should be noted that Laylatul Qadr, the Night of Decree or Night of Power, is one of the most sacred nights in the Islamic calendar. It takes place in the last ten days of Ramadan and was the night in which the Qur’an was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
According to SaharaReporters, the incident happened around 12 am in Kwata, Jibia Local Government Area of the state.
Despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, Katsina has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.
