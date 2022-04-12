Breaking: Adamu Resigns From Senate

Senator Abdullahi Adamu representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District has resigned from the Senate.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, until his election as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, chaired the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development.

Adamu said his resignation takes effect from 1st April 2022.

This was even as the newly elected Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, also resigned as lawmaker representing Borno North District.

The letters were read by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan on Tuesday during the plenary on Tuesday.

Adamu in the letter praised the leadership of the Senate President, saying: “I must commend you for a charismatic leadership in which you treat all Senators equally irrespective of political difference.”

Senator Abdullahi Adamu is a two-term governor of Nasarawa State and a third term Senator in the Senate.

With the exit of Senator Adamu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to conduct a by-election within a statutory period of three months for a replacement.

This will definitely generate mixed reactions among political observers as Adamu’s predecessor, the former CECPC of the APC held the position while still serving as the governor of Yobe state.

