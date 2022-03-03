Breaking: Abuja shuts down due to fuel scarcity

Many Nigerians have been struggling with the current fuel scarcity in the country and as a result an increasing number of long queues have been found at most filling stations.

In Abuja, there have been a total shutdown at fuel stations as The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) limited who had promised to provide PMS fails to deliver over 1.7billion litres of PMS while adjusting the hike in price.

NNPC had earlier announced that a provision of over 1.7billion litres of PMS would be made available both on marine and on land. It also mentioned that they had no plans to adjust the hike in price anytime soon.

According to Legit.ng, Mr. Stephen Okechuwu a car owner at AYM Shafa filling station in Abuja narrated that he had joined the queue as early as 3am and despite coming out so early, he was welcomed with a long queue.