The six staff of the University of Abuja abducted by gunmen on Tuesday have been reportedly rescued by the Nigerian Police and reunited them with their families.

The Federal Capital Police Command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the development to newsmen in a statement this morning.

It would be recalled that two professors, a non-academic staff, and three others were abducted from their official quarters.

The hoodlums numbering over 20 were said to have shot their way into the compound and whisked away their victims, and later demanded N300 million ransom.

As of the time of this report, it was not confirmed whether ransom was paid before the victims were reportedly rescued by the police.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that all abducted victims of the University of Abuja were rescued and reunited with their families through a joint operation with other security agencies. More details coming soon,” Adeh said.