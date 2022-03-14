BREAKING: Abba Kyari’s wife slumps in court

Panic and chaos ensues in court as a woman identified as Abba Kyari’s wife slumps in the Federal High Court in Abuja.

During the hearing of Abba Kyari’s case on Monday, March 14, the judge in charge, Justice Emeka Nwite, deferred the verdict for bail by application and six other accused persons.

While in court, Mrs. Kyari lost control of herself upon seeing armed operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) taking kyari and others away from the court’s premises.

She was however rushed to one of the offices of the court to be revived after a woman who had accompanied the NDLEA officers disclosed that she was asthmatic.