The United States President, Joe Biden, has announced that he will be running for re-election as president of the US in 2024. Biden marked his 80th birthday in November 2022.

Joe Biden from the democrat party was elected for a first tenure in 2020 after defeating incumbent president, Donald Trump in both the popular votes and electoral college.

The US president, announcing the launch of his campaign for his re-election on Twitter wrote, “ the battle for the soul of the nation isn’t yet complete”.

He therefore tagged his campaign: “Let’s finish the job.”

More details later.