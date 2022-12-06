Brazil returned to winning ways following their loss to Cameroon which was their first ever loss to an African country. Brazil made the biggest victory of the knock-round after a 4-1 show-off against South Korea. Brazil after the qualifications will now play Croatia in the quarter-final round.

Vinicius JR scored Brazil’s first goal in the 7th minute, Neymar JR converted from the spot to make it 2-0 in favour of Brazil. In the 29th minute, Richarlison scored his third goal of the tournament, while Paqueta’s 36th-minute strike made it 4-0 in favour of Brazil. South Korea pulled one back through Peik Seung’s 76th minute goal.

According to the Opta Computer, Brazil has been favored to win the World Cup according to Opta Supercomputer.

Probability of winning the 2022 World Cup based on Opta’s Supercomputer predictions:

#BRA 22.1%

#ARG 18.8%

#FRA 15.11%

#ENG 13.44%

#NED 9.78%

#ESP 8.34%

#POR 5.54%

#HRV 4.52%

ADVERTISEMENT

#SUI 1.39%

#MAR 0.99%