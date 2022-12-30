The Brazilian government has declared three mourning days in honour of the late Pele who died yesterday after battling cancer. Pele was an icon and a big statue in the Brazilian football. The report was made by President Jair Bolsonaro, whose tenure will end on Sunday.

“Pele was a great citizen and patriot, raising the name of Brazil wherever he went,” he said.

The president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva responded to this via his Twitter account that “few Brazilians carried the name of our country as far as he did”.

Since the announcement of his death, there have been world wide outpour of messages and commiseration.