Seated on the couch, dozing off but fighting strongly the very sedating romance of sleep on my eyes, the bell by the quadrangle in my estate rang. It was 12 midnight, the starting point of another 24 hours, brand new, unstained, full of possibilities and opportunities. The day has broken, the dawn of a new day, what becomes of it lies in ones hand.

I took my rosary, opened my bible, with a changed and charged mood to make the day as new as what I would want it to become, I prayed unending for hours.

Why they slept the enemies went and planted tars. Destines are made and marred at that hour, taking charge and control of it at the very young minutes of it ,saves a lot.

We take it for granted, the very entrance of anything. The gate of a city determines what will become of it. No city with a porous gate survives the onslaught of enemies. 12 mid night could mean anything , but what one should be mindful of is its gate significance, ushering Inn a new day, a consciousness that should be treated with military precision.

Stand by this gate, wait sentry, allowing only the good to enter your new day.

The occult, the witches and wizards, the powers and principalities, the forces and demonic agents understand this strategy, making full use of it while men sleep.

As it dawns by midnight, as time changes from Pm to Am, a new day is born with a 24 hour expiration period. It comes blank, with no imprint except the one allowed consciously or otherwise by one.

What becomes of your 24 hours in a day? 168 Hours in a week? 720 Hours in a month? 8640 Hours in a year?

“At midnight… you will get a most amazing gift: a fresh set of 24 hours. These hours are pure , flawless and limitless. They offer one opportunities to show courage, behave brilliantly, connect compassionately and forge those new habits of mastery that will get you to a better place of being…they offer you a space to laugh. To create value and to do your dream. Weather you will admit it or not, tommorow is incredible. Not everyone gets one”….. Robin Sharma

A whole lot happens at midnight, the seen and the unseen. The powerful and the unimaginable. The wicked and the virtuous. Like a wave they all have their length and frequencies. What affects one is what one either allows or what barges into one because of unguarded territory.

Sometimes ago, driving into a school premises, I was stopped by the security personnel. The trunk of my car was searched to ensure I wasn’t coming in with unwanted devices. They are gate keepers, making sure the entire territory is well secured. Imagine what would happen if nobody was around to search and ensure nothing unwanted was allowed inn. Same scenario plays at midnight only those who have their entrance secured, determine what comes in or not into their 24 hours.

Twelve midnight is a determinant factor. It isn’t a moment to play around. A lot happens, decisions are taken, destinies are formed or deformed. Both the godly and ungodly fiercely fighting for their desires, like the battle between

Goliath and David, victory is always on the side of the godly.

While men slept the enemies came and planted tars. Be awake to usher in the very minute of the beginning of your 24 hours. How one does this has a lot to say about the remaining hours of ones 25 hours.

Becareful! Be diligent and be conscious of this wee hours of midnight. What is seen manifesting in the physical was already done and dusted on the realm of the spirit; a big space in this realm, whatever one gets is what one either fought for or doled out to by the forces that held one captive.

Ones midnight is very important in both the dawn of a new day and its dusk.

Remember! For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual …Eph 6: 12

Let the entrance of your new day be as solidified as ever. Making no allowance for little foxes that spoil the vine.

Jarlath Opara