The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) in collaboration with Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation and Nigerian Economic Summit Group has launched a study on Citizens’ Perception on Reform Performance in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Principal Information Officer, Aliyu Umar Aliyu, “This study seeks to investigate the reform processes in Nigeria within the context of social capital, public value, and multi-actor public value co-creation theoretic framework.

“The core objective of the study is for its findings to help frame reform narratives (insights, lessons, and knowledge) and to shape future reform initiatives of public service in the country.

“Similarly, the study seeks to investigate the reform processes in Nigeria within the context of social capital, public value, and multi-actor public value co-creation theoretic framework.

“Those who fall into the category of respondents in the study include all public servants, whether working at federal, state or local levels, or even private sector.

“The study is projected to take an average of 6-7 minutes before respondent could complete it.

“Some of the areas covered by the questions bothered around level of awareness of the reform projects in the country over the year, perception on their implementation, observed challenges and possible ways of overcoming them.”