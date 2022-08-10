A 12 years old boy has admitted to killing his mother accidentally after initially claiming an intruder shot her.

A 29 years old Nigerian mother was found lifeless in her family’s Forestdale, Alabama home, on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue at midnight on August 6th.

The woman who friends called ‘Yo-Yo’ was identified as Ayobiyi Cook by Linda Ikeji’s blog to be a registered nurse and a wife to an officer with the Birmingham Police Department who was working at the time of the incident.

The boy originally narrated to the Police that it was an intruder that entered their home, shot his mother and ran away.

Later in his confession to the police, he then admitted that he accidentally discharged a firearm, shooting his mother to death.

Reporting on the case, Deputy Chief David Agee said: “The child originally fabricated a story that detectives determined was not possible,”

“After investigation, Sheriff’s Detectives were able to determine that the victim’s 12-year-old son unintentionally discharged a firearm striking his mother causing her death. After more probing, the boy finally changed his story. The child eventually gave a true account of what happened,” Agee added.

According to evidences, it is true the boy mistakenly committed the murder and so will be tried through the family court system.

“Evidence on the scene supports that the shooting was unintentional and the offense will be addressed through the Family Court system. The family has been cooperative throughout the process and the child will remain with them.” Agee disclosed.

The dead mother will be put to rest on August 12th with her funeral mass held at Faith Memorial Chapel in Bessmer, Alabama.