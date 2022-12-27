English Premier League football returned yesterday, the Boxing Day of Christmas after an eventful World Cup in Qatar. Liverpool’s Andy Robertson assisted Mohamed Salah’s first goal, making him the player with the highest assist (54) in the league for a defender. Mohamed Salah as well becomes the second Liverpool player after Steven Gerrard to reach +50 goals and +50 assists. Liverpool’s young talent Stefan Bajcetic becomes the youngest player to score in a Premier League game.

Brentford held Tottenham to a 2-2 draw on their turf during the first game in the restart of the league. Kane’s equalizer for Tottenham means he has scored against all Premier clubs.

Crystal Palace went down at home to Fulham after receiving two red cards in the encounter. As well, Aston Villa and Southampton lost at home to Liverpool and Brighton.

Arsenal and Newcastle United picked a massive three points against West Ham and Leicester City last night to occupy first and second position on the Premier League log.

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham

Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool

Arsenal 3-1 Westham

Everton 1-2 Wolves

Leicester 0-3 Newcastle

Southampton 1-3 Brighton