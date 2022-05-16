Monday, May 16, 2022
Boxing: Anthony Joshua appoints Angel Fernandez as trainer for rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Boxing: Anthony Joshua appoints Angel Fernandez as trainer for rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Anthony Joshua has decided to make some changes in his camp to help him prepare for a rematch later this year against Oleksandr Usyk. Anthony Joshua has promoted Angel Fernandez from the role of a coach to head of the trainer. Fernandez will replace Rob McCracken, who has been with Joshua since his beginner days.

In September last year, Anthony Joshua lost the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight belts by unanimous decision to the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Stadium, London.

Immediately after the fight last year, Anthony Joshua’s team had “theoretically” activated the rematch clause to face Oleksandr Usyk in 2022.

Eddie Hearn warned that Joshua will be more aggressive in the rematch:

“You’ll see a different Anthony Joshua in this fight… This game plan is not box and move, this plan is to go in and hurt Usyk”.

On October 10, Joshua officially exercised his contractual right to an immediate rematch.

Frazer Clarke, who trains alongside Joshua under trainer Fernandez, has revealed the changes made by the British and also expresses how Joshua is prepared for a rematch this year against the Ukrainian.

Clarke in an interview with Sky Sports said:

“I think the loss has made him better,”

He’s opened his eyes a bit.”

“It’s made him mentally better. I think he knows what he needs to do.

“I think he’s changed his situation, which he thinks will help him. He’s got a team of people that are dedicated to one thing, and that’s AJ getting the result.”

“You can’t write Usyk off, he’s an unbelievable fighter. But I’d like to think AJ’s in a place where he can go on and get this win.”

