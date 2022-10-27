Bournemouth players will no longer walk out to Kanye West’s song ‘Power’ at the Vitality Stadium the club has disclosed. Bournemouth for years have been walking out to the American rapper’s song but decided to scrap it after Ye was involved in anti-Semitic posts on his Twitter handle.

The club after deliberating says it will no longer use West’s songs on their turf and this will take effect this weekend when they play Tottenham at home.

According to BBC Sports, he has been involved in a series of controversial events after he wore a ‘White Lives Matter T-shirt to show off his latest Yeezy brand collaboration with Adidas at Paris Fashion Week.

Clothing giant Adidas cut ties with Ye, saying it does “not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech”.