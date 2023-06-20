Bournemouth appoints Andoni Iraola as head coach.

Bournemouth, after confirming the departure of Gary O’Neil, a few hours later announced the appointment of Andoni Iraola.

Iraola arrives at Vitality Stadium following a successful spell at Spanish side Rayo Vallecano, where he received plaudits for his distinctive style of play.

According to the club, Iraola was Born in 1982, Iraola progressed through the ranks at Athletic Bilbao, where he established himself as a club legend.

Following a two-year period in New York City between 2015 and 2016, Iraola retired and began his management career.

He was appointed manager of Cypriot club AEK Larnaca in June 2018, winning 12 of his 29 games in charge and leading the side to the Cypriot Super Cup title.

In July 2019, Iraola was named at the helm of CD Mirandés, a newly promoted Sugunda Division side.

He secured an 11th position finish in his sole season in charge and took the team to the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup for just the second time in their 92-year history, defeating three top-division sides, Celta de Vigo, Sevilla FC, and Villarreal in the process.

Iraola joined Rayo Vallecano in August 2020 and achieved promotion to La Liga in his debut season, winning the playoffs.

With one of the smallest budgets in the division, Iraola led the club to a 12th-position finish in La Liga, securing home and away victories over Barcelona in an impressive campaign.

Despite minimal signings, Iraola repeated the feat in the 2022/23 season, spending much of the season competing for the European places.

With his distinct style of football, Rayo defeated Barcelona and Real Madrid to finish in 11th.

