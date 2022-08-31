“I pulled them along with cords of a man, with ropes of love, and I became to them as one who lifts the yoke from their jaws; and I bent down and fed them.” – Hosea 11:4 NASB

For John Fawcett and his wife, it was an emotional moment. He had been saved under the ministry of George Whitefield. Called to ministry, he pastored a small church in northern England. Then he was asked to become the pastor of a larger church in London. This seemed like an opportunity he could not pass up, so he accepted the call.

As Fawcett and his wife prepared to leave, their parishioners gathered around them, expressing their appreciation. Pondering this display of emotion, John and his wife had second thoughts about their decision. They decided they just could not go.

John was so moved by this demonstration of Christian fellowship that he wrote a hymn, “Blest Be the Tie that Binds.” He had seen how Christian hearts were bound together “in Christian love” and how this fellowship was “like to that above.”

He realized, in Christ, we all are one and, “before our Father’s throne we pour our ardent prayers; our fears, our hopes, our aims are one, our comforts, and our cares.” He realized we need to “share our mutual woes, our mutual burdens bear.” Someday, all believers will be united in Heaven where we shall be free from “sorrow, toil and pain, and sin,” and “perfect love and oneness [will] reign through all eternity.”

Remember, you are part of the body of Christ. Worship God together. Pray together. Share each other’s burdens. Together, seek first God’s Kingdom.

Reflection Question: How can you promote unity within the body of Christ?

*Prayer*

Father, help me do my part in the body of Christ. Help me share Your love. Use me to reach others with the Gospel. In Jesus’ name, amen.