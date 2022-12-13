WASHINGTON, DC, USA,13 December 2022, /African Media Agency/-Washington DC – Corporate Council on Africa is pleased to announce that in June 2023, the Government of the Republic of Botswana will be the national host of Corporate Council on Africa’s 15th U.S.-Africa Business Summit (USABS). “Botswana welcomes the unique opportunity afforded by hosting Corporate Council on Africa’s 2023 U.S.-Africa Business Summit to capitalize on and sustain momentum from the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in December 2022, and to highlight Botswana’s – and Africa’s – unparalleled potential to advance trade and investment to the benefit of the people of Africa and of the United States,” said His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana.

Corporate Council on Africa’s signature U.S.-Africa Business Summits are the premier platforms to bring together African heads of state and other senior U.S. and African government officials with top African and American senior business executives. The Summits address all major economic sectors that are critical to the continent’s development including infrastructure, ICT, health, energy, mining, manufacturing, and the creative industries. One of the world’s fastest growing economies over the past decade, Botswana is regarded as a model in both political and economic governance for Africa and for the broader world.

“We are honored that the Government of Botswana has accepted our invitation to host the 2023 US-Africa Business Summit in Gaborone and we thank President Masisi for embracing the opportunity to advance two-way trade and investment partnerships between the U.S. and Africa. Botswana serves as an example and beacon for African nations that are implementing policies to facilitate trade and incentivize investment from the United States into Africa. The 2023 US-Africa Business Summit will be a momentous occasion to present Africa as a strong trade and investment partner for U.S. companies and to build on what CCA anticipates will be a successful U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit and Business Forum later this month,” noted Florie Liser, President and CEO of Corporate Council on Africa.

On December 12, the Corporate Council on Africa is hosting a special reception at which President Masisi CCA will announce the date and plans for the Corporate Council on Africa 2023 U.S.-Africa Business Summit.

