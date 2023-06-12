Both President Tinubu And/Or Vice President Shettima Ought To Be There To Watch The Senate Choose A New Senate President

The inauguration of the 10th Senate on June 13 will be a historic session, with religious, ethnic, and geopolitical feelings currently flowing from the camp of former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, thereby interjecting the senate presidency inauguration vote.

Despite the current Muslim-Muslim ethos and image of the presidency, Senator elect Yari seems unconcerned about the outrage about the upcoming government’s lack of religious balance. Despite the endorsement of Vice President Kashim Shettima and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as the support of the party’s national working committee for Akpabio, Yari remains steadfast in his refusal to give way to Godswill Akpabio, a former minister of Niger Delta affairs and the aspiring senate president of the 10th Senate.

Tinubu or Shettima must engage in political warfare, which entails taking aggressive actions to obtain a comparative edge or influence against Yari and his likes, because politics is an emotional and social conflict.

Tinubu and the APC must maintain their position on who would succeed outgoing Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who is earning a seat in the future Senate despite not participating in his party’s primary elections. And, while the true winner of the Yobe North senatorial district primary in Yobe State, Hon. Bashir Sheriff Machina, did not find justice in the supreme court, Senator Rochas Okorocha mocked Lawan for returning to the senate without first participating in his party’s primary elections. Mockery like this inspires rational people to believe that the Supreme Court will soon overrule itself or reverse this awful decision and enable Machina to take the seat he won.

Returning to Yari and his allies, President Tinubu and the APC organization must vehemently oppose Yari and make every effort to create a Nigeria where, in the words of Vice President Shettima, “we are with a Muslim president and a Muslim vice-president in a multiethnic, multireligious polity (nation).” And now, Yari, a Muslim, wants to lead the Senate and become the third power in the nation. This is the height of national insanity for the democratic development of our multicultural society.

President Tinubu, as a person who has been exposed to democratic ideas of fairness and equality as evidenced by your American background, do not allow the unusual talk that Nigeria’s Islamic religious leadership, through a trio type Muslim presidential/vice presidential and senate presidential outline is about a possible political “jihad” against Christians across the country. If Yari wins the election with predominantly Islamic northern political support, a political confrontation may erupt that, if not handled wisely, will swiftly morph into an unwinnable national situation for you. Make every effort, Mr. President, to avert this political upheaval.

The political elite may continue to consider Nigerians as idle, disinterested, or afraid to respond for psychological and societal reasons, but not for long. Mr. President, you are aware that all is not well around your leadership at this time, so do something to bridge the political chasm that could worsen if Yari is allowed to get in, which could be seen as part of the political persecution and repression of Christians in Nigeria to the point of complete exclusion, raising widespread fear and a collective reaction that will be detrimental to you as the president and the already fragile nation. If the perception of Islamic supremacy is allowed to pervade Nigerian society, the people may be willing to confront the fear. Now, Mr. President, go hit back and restore some balance to the Senate Presidency on June 13th. Best regards, Mr. President.

