Borussia Dortmund sacks head coach Marco Rose just after a season

Borussia Dortmund in an official statement released from the club website confirms that the club has parted ways with Marco Rose. The German who joined Dortmund from counterpart club Borussia Monchengladbach was sacked just after one trophyless season in charge.

Dortmund finished the Bundesliga season as a runner-up to Champions Bayern Munich by eight points. They were eliminated from the German Cup by second-tier St. Pauli.

Rose was in charge of the Dortmund team that exited the Champions League from the group stage this season, finishing behind Ajax and Sporting Lisbon and were knocked out from the Europa League by the Rangers.

Borrusia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke tagged all these shortcomings as unsatisfactory and therefore the club reached an agreement to cut ties with him after 47 games in charge, winning 27 and losing 16.

The Dortmund CEO in an official club today statement said:

“This day is not an easy one for any of us because the mutual respect among each other was, is and remains great,”

“After a season that was unsatisfactory for various reasons, we had to realize that we didn’t get the most out of our opportunities in many areas.”

“Despite a difficult season with many imponderables, I was convinced of our path,” Rose said.

“During our conversation, I got the impression that the 100% conviction of all those responsible is no longer there.”

