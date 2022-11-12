There are some states in Nigeria that epitomize more than others the multifaceted problems Nigeria has had to deal with in the last seven years.

These states many of which are troubled by their own intractable home-grown difficulties have not only contributed to the darkness feasting on Nigeria in the last few years, they have by their less than helpful contributions succeeded in keeping Nigeria where it is today.

At about 2009, Boko Haram suddenly grew fangs and began to feed on Nigeria as a country. Borno State was the table on which Nigeria was splayed and so ferocious was the feeding that in no time the hitherto ragtag terrorist group started threatening to overrun the entire northeast of the country and from there make a beeline for the rest of the country.

As the Nigerian government began to move against Boko Haram, Borno State soon became a battlefield. Schools, residential houses, religious houses and other public buildings were soon razed to the ground as both civilians and military personnel began to engage in a grim but nonetheless marathon body count.

Terrorism`s fury may have since spread to other parts of Nigeria, but whenever Borno State is mentioned, the mind knows to summon its most complicated tricks.

Kashim Shettima who is the Vice Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the next elections was governor of the state for eight years. It was during his time in office that Boko Haram really blossomed. Now that he is running for a higher office, it has become a favourite pastime of his opponents and detractors to link him to Boko Haram in spite of the poverty of evidence in support of those claims.

Only recently, the convoy of frontline presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar came under heavy attacks in the state when he paid a visit as part of his campaign activities. Dozens were injured in the melee and dozens of vehicles destroyed.

Now, what does Borno State really want to be remembered for? As a state where people who come to do no more than exercise their democratic rights get attacked without consequences? If those who are so eager to attack others in the state were always as aggressive as they are now putting themselves out to be, why have they not completely routed the terrorists who continue to lay claim and waste to vast swaths of the state.

As campaigns for next years elections heat up with the elections drawing ever closer, the authorities in Nigeria must rein in those who eschew political debates and conversations only to favour daggers as favourite political tools. People like that can have no place in Nigeria`s political firmament.

In the same vein, every political party in Nigeria must call its supporters to order. No country can truly and properly develop when violence is the most visible strand of its politics. So much has happened in Nigeria in the last decade to make it supremely clear to everyone that violence is never an option.

Nigeria is a democracy. By all means, let all those who feel they have what it takes to make Nigeria peaceful, progressive and prosperous lay all their cards on the table in accordance with the law and let Nigerians exercise their right to choose.

Those who resort to violence are as cowardly as they come.

Kene Obiezu,

Twitter: @kenobiezu