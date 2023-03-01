Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has allocated N1 billion for distribution to those whose products and commodities were damaged in the Maiduguri Monday Market (MMM) fire.

The victims’ stores and products worth billions of naira were burnt in the Sunday blaze that lasted for almost six hours on Ahmadu Bello Avenue, Maiduguri.

He claimed that the N1 billion was intended to give the victims immediate assistance while waiting for other government actions.

The Governor said after handing over the check in Maiduguri’s Government House: “The N1 billion will be disbursed as an emergency palliative to the affected traders and market women, noting that this was pending the outcome of the assessment by the market committee.”

Before disbursing the cash assistance, he stated that the Zarami Dungus-led committee would begin by identifying eligible victims.

Furthermore, he claimed that although the burned market was the biggest in the Northeast, it was completely destroyed by a fire that raged for more than six hours.

“I sympathise with you over the unfortunate fire disaster that razed the entire market. Many of you have lost your life savings in the fire. I urged the traders to take this as a trial from God.”

“I will work with other stakeholders to do everything we can; to provide the needed support to all fire victims.”

“I have the assurances of President Muhammadu Buhari that the Federal Government will complement the efforts of the state government.”

On the Committee’s makeup, he said: “It should comprise representatives of all stakeholders of the market, which include, representatives of the MMM forum, traders association, and the market car park, amongst others.”

