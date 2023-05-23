Bonny-Bodo Road Will Further Boost Nigeria’s Economy – Ahmed

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zanaib Shamsuna Ahmed has opined that the Bonny – Bodo road project will further boost Nigeria’s economy on completion.

She stated this during her one-day inspection visit to Bonny-Bodo road and Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Plant Facility at the Bonny Island, Bonny, Rivers State.

According to the Minister, the 38km Bonny Bodo road which is one of the NLNG’S Corporate Social Responsibility in infrastructure development in partnership with the Federal Government, has three bridges: the Afa Bridge 501.5m, the Opobo bridge measuring 713.5m and the Nanabie bridge with 448.5m has infrastructural benefits which will bring in opportunities to the people of Bonny and Nigeria at large.

She noted her satisfaction towards the ongoing project and reiterated Federal Government’s support to bringing the vision to reality.

The Minister further noted that in spite of the challenges NLNG encounters on daily basis it is still able to live up to expectations in gas production and social responsibilities.

Ahmed assured the company of Federal Government’s improved security in order to improve it’s production output, urging the company to try as much as possible to fit in to global competition.

The Minister took time to inspect other facilities in the plant and toured round the plant.

Earlier, Engr. Philip Mshelbila, the Managing Director, Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited during his welcome remarks said the Bonny -Bodo road is part of NLNG’s Corporate Social Responsibility in partnership with the Federal Government, adding that they are proud partnering with the Federal Government, that is why they are putting in their efforts to ensure that the road project comes to reality.

According to Mshelbila ”It is better seen than talking.” He appreciated the Honourable Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning and her entourage and the Federal Government for coming.

He added that the firm’s vision is to build a better Nigeria and to turn Bonny to a master city where the people of Bonny will be proud of, not only Bonny but building a better Nigeria where the six geo-polical zones will also benefit through their Corporate Social Responsibility.

He mentioned that though despite oil thefts, pipeline vandalization, kidnappings which they experience like five incidences every day, lowers gas production in NLNG, but they are not deterred from carrying out their support programmes and responsibilities.

Also, Engr Nnamdi Anowo, NLNG’S General Manager, said Corporate Social Responsibility is the firm’s vision not just for Bonny but for all Nigerians, adding that, they are totally committed to that vision.

He added that as the Train 7 project which adds capacity to gas generation is coming on board, they need all the support so that in the next 10 -15 years, other trains will join, so that gas supply which is important to them and the country will increase.

Engr. Anowo added that Nigeria is a great nation and needs to unleash its potentials.

He added that on a daily basis, NLNG produces, delivers, and markets about 5-6 thousand barrel of gas of energy, after converting gas to liquid before exportation.

At the event were: the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr. Aliyu Ahmed, some Directors from the Ministry of Finance, the team from Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, team from Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Chiefs and royal fathers from Bonny kingdom.

It could be recalled that the Bodo -Bonny Road Project in Rivers State is being financed through the Federal Government Tax Credit Road Infrastructure Development Scheme by the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited.

Share this post