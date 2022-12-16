Former manager of Bologna, Sinisa Mihailovic, has passed away today as announced by many reliable sources. Sinisa was sacked by Bologna this year in September after failing to meet the expectations of the club. He was replaced by former PSG midfielder Thiago Motta. Sinisa seems to have been battling Leukaemia, which eventually took his life today at the age of 53.

“I respect the illness, I will face it, with my chest puffed out, looking it in the eyes, the way I always have done”, he said years ago.

He last coached with Bologna last season, he also coached in most Italian elite clubs like Inter Milan, AC Milan, Fiorentina, Torino, Sporting CP, etc. He was also in charge of Serbia’s National team from 2012-13.

Many legendary colleagues and ex-players have commiserated with his family.