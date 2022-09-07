Italian outfit Bologna has parted ways with head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic following his poor start into the Italian Serie A. Sinisia was appointed club’s head coach in January following the sacking of Filippo Inzaghi, who led Bologna to just two wins from 21 League games to leave them in the Serie A relegation zone last season. He has now been shown the exit door just 9 months after his appointment.

Bologna who survived relegation last season with 16 points adrift of Cagliari who finished 18th spot are nearer to the relegation spot with just 3 points secured after 5 games.

A Club Statement as released on their official website:

“Bologna FC 1909 can confirm that Sinisa Mihajlovic and the Club have parted ways. Despite the strong bond that has been created with the Club and the city over three and a half emotional and dramatic years, it is a decision that has unfortunately had to be made. Unfortunately, even positive and successful sporting cycles, like this one has been, lose their initial spark and eventually come to an end. To Sinisa and his staff, we would like to give special thanks for the exceptional work they have done, showing dedication and professionalism in extraordinary and difficult circumstances.”

“It has been the most difficult decision in my tenure here as Bologna President,” said Joey Saputo. “In these years, we have experienced the most beautiful and the hardest moments together that have built not only a strong professional rapport, but also a human one. Mihajlovic has faced his illness with courage and determination since he explained to everyone his state of health in that very moving press conference. From then on, despite his stays in hospital and the heavy effects of the treatment received, he has always remained close to the squad, pushing himself to be in touch with the players, in person or via live conference links. Thanks must also be given to the professionalism of his staff, too. The Club and the city have joined together to stay close to the Head Coach in this extremely difficult situation, even if Mihajlovic has always rightly maintained that he wanted to be judged on his professional work. Now, unfortunately, the time has arrived to change, which has not been taken lightly but made for the good of the team and the Club. But even if from today Sinisa Mihajlovic is not the Head Coach of Bologna, the Club and everyone connected to it will forever be by his side until he has recovered completely and in his future career decisions”.

“The relationship we all have with Sinisa Mihajlovic goes way beyond a professional one”, added managing director Claudio Fenucci, “and, normally, we are all feeling upset and sad about a decision that we have always tried to avoid making. I will always see Sinisa as a good friend, and my affection for him is much more than just from the perspective of our respective roles. But today we find ourselves, normally, making tough decisions for the good of the team, which is first of all that of the fans and the entire city. I thank Sinisa for all the hard work he has put in, despite his difficult personal battles. He will remain part of the Club’s history forever”.