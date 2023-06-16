Path The News Chronicle » Entertainment » Bolanle Ninalowo features as the Villain in Extraction 2 Mocumentary

Bolanle Ninalowo features as the Villain in Extraction 2 Mocumentary

June 16, 2023
Extraction 2

Just yesterday, Bolanle Ninalowo known as Nino B, took to his Instagram page to announce his role in the Extraction 2 Mockumentary, titled Distraction, the Extraction of Don. The Mockumentary also featured Donovan Goliath and Noxolo Dlamini. The Mockumentary was shot in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Extraction 2, however, was released on Netflix this morning at 8:00 am.

Watch Mockumentary Trailer:

https://www.instagram.com/iamnino_b/

