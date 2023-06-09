Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a fraudster that should be in jail – Aisha Yesufu

Osniff Daniel June 9, 2023 0

Nigerian activist and spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Aisha Yesufu has described President Ahmed Tinubu as a fraudster who should be in jail and not confined to the position of the President.

Aisha Yusufu who is an ardent supporter of Labour Presidential Candidate Peter Obi, made this revelation via her Twitter account.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a fraudster that should be in jail and not fraudulently sworn into office.

A crude impostor that rigged the election with violence.”

