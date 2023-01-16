The World Bank and the Federal Government of Nigeria are behind the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) program, according to the Bank of Industry (BOI), revealing that the program is not, as reported, a bank initiative.

The program, which was created to aid in the recovery of communities, households, and companies impacted by COVID-19, is state-owned, according to the bank, as state governments are solely in charge of funding and beneficiary selection.

BOI stated in a statement over the weekend, “the attention of the bank has been drawn to questions seeking to clarify the implementation and disbursement of grants under the NG-CARES programme.”

According to the BOI, each state is free to distribute their preferred grant amounts and numbers among the several program components as established by the World Bank under the funding scheme.

To do this, it asserted that the World Bank had merely suggested the bank based on its experience building field networks and technology infrastructure for the transparent implementation of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) intervention programs. This infrastructure will be used to provide NG-CARES (RA3)’ MSME component across the country.

Following this nomination, 28 of the 33 States chose BOI as their preferred implementation partner to use the bank’s MSME infrastructure to execute NG-CARES.

“Under this cooperation, the states are solely responsible for designating the beneficiaries and selecting those to be dispensed to, following successful verification,” it was noted.

“BOI’s role as execution partner is to manage the end-to-end application and verification processes and present successful candidates to enable States’ decision-making for disbursements, which BOI disburses as instructed by the state.”

“So far, BOI has received over one million applications for the NG-CARES MSME grants across states. While several beneficiaries may apply or be nominated, beneficiaries do not receive the grant if they do not meet the criteria to qualify or if their state does not select them for disbursement as the state seeks to manage the funding available for the programme and ensure the equitable distribution of benefits across business categories, local government areas, gender, or other demographics.”