A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bode Gorge has alleged that there is a plan to kill Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour before the March 11 governorship election in Lagos.

George who made the allegation on Monday while briefing journalists at his Ikoyi office noted that the All Progressive Congress (APC) is desperate to retain Lagos State.

The governorship election will hold this coming Saturday in Lagos and all of the 36 States apart from Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Anambra, Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo and Ondo.

Speaking further at the meeting, George said Lagosians won’t accept a repeat of the murder of the former PDP governorship candidate, Engr Funsho Williams, which happened in the build-up to the 2007 general elections.

We, hereby, warn that, should anything happen to this vibrant bonafide Lagosian, who fate has thrown up to free our dear state from the stranglehold of marauders, Nigerians should know who to hold.”

The PDP chieftain also called on Lagosians to shun “divisive politics of annihilation” and come out in large numbers to vote for the LP candidate in the March 11 election.

