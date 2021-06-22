Bobrisky sends strong message to ladies who twerk on Instagram

81 views | Stanley Ugagbe | June 22, 2021
Controversial crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky has taken to Instagram to advise women on how to behave so they can be treated as queens.
The 29-year-old male barbie said going naked and twerking on Instagram will only attract men who will use those women as sex slaves.
Bobrisky noted that men like women who are “above their level ” and he advised women to be classy so as to be seen as such a woman.
See the post below:
