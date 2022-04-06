Bobrisky Reacts to Bill Being Considered by House of Rep seeking to Jail Cross Dressers in Nigeria- Says it Will finally solve Nigeria’s insecurity challenges

The Nigerian House of Representatives has considered Bill Seeking to Jail cross-dressers like Bobrisky, Denrele and many more in Nigeria.

The bill to jail cross-dressers in Nigeria was introduced by Umar Muda, an honorable member of the house of representatives and it was read to the house on Tuesday, April 5.

It will become an offence for cross-dressers in Nigeria if caught cross-dressing. And any person engaged in cross-dressing will be guilty of an offence liable to 6 months imprisonment or pay a fine of N500,000, as the bill says. This law is however, exempted for those that use cross-dressing for entertainment.

This bill has stirred lots of reaction from many social media users, saying this a display of misplaced priority by the House of representatives.

The Popular Nigerian crossdresser and social media influencer, Idris Olanrewaju a.k.a Bobrisky took to his twitter page to react to the bill.

In his own words:

‟The thing about this bill is that:”

1.) it will finally solve Nigeria’s insecurity challenges

2.) improve power supply

3.) end Asuu strike

4.) repair the negative impression foreigners have about Nigeria

5.) cause the reduction of prices of items in the market.

‟Be fast, please.”