Bobrisky – “I am dating a popular billionaire”

Bobrisky – I am dating

Celebrity crossdresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has admitted that he is dating a well-liked Nigerian billionaire who has many women’s hearts.

Bobrisky stated on his Instagram page that people, especially women, would be in awe if they knew who his babe is.

He claims that he is presently dating a well-known billionaire who has many Nigerian women’s hearts.

“Sometimes I wish to post my boyfriend. But naaa. I want some of dis girls to cover their eye in SHAME.. I’m dating one one of ur popular billionaire.”

“If many of you know who ts dating me haaa. I’m dating many of you girls CRUSH. I’m just lowkey. Thank your God we both want it lowkey if not none of you go hear word on dis Instagram. He’s rich and famous. We are both celebrities. He’s seeing dis post and laughing hard. Baby i love you ’. No on can take my cnace in ur heart”

Mummy of Lagos as he is also called has broken hearts with this post and has left many wondering who the “mystery Man” is as the only hint given is that he is also a celebrity.

 

