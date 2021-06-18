Bobrisky fingers Tonto Dikeh

212 views | Francis Azuka | June 18, 2021
Just when Nigerians are yet to get over the social media drama between Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her former best friend, Omo Brish, controversial Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly called Bobrisky, has taken to social media to shade his former best friend, Tonto Dikeh.
It would be recalled that Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh were best friends until they went their separate ways over reasons best known to them and blocked each other on social media.
Bobrisky, who seemed emotional in his recent post on Instagram, averred that there is no best friend anywhere advising his fans to be good to everyone around them and be free.
While shading Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky said he had shown true love to the Nollywood actress to the extent of inconveniencing himself and fighting former friends of the actress to stay loyal and make her happy but all he got in return was jealousy, envy and not loved the same way he loved her.
Although Bobrisky did not specifically call Tonto Dikeh’s name, social media users pointed that his post is directed to the actress because he’s still pained over the crash of their relationship.
Bobrisky wrote:
In a nutshell guys, no best friend anywhere. Just be good with everyone around you and be free. I’m very emotional. Little things bother me, imagine showing ur so called best friends nothing but TRUE LOVE, love to d extend of inconveniencing urself most times. Fighting all ur so called best friends (former friends)just because u want to stay loyal and make someone happy !!! And all you get from such person is jealousy, envy lastly not loved d same way you love d person. D love only comes when you lend him or her ur money and they won’t still pay back o !!! Such friend just walk away forever and never come back. Don’t drag such friend on social media o just walk away silently let nobody know the secret you both shared when together.
