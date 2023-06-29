Path The News Chronicle » Featured » Bobrisky backs Davido on pregnancy allegations

Augustina John June 29, 2023

In spite of the number of pregnant women calling him out, controversial lifestyle influencer Bobrisky Okuneye has joined the group of celebrities who support Afrobeat star Davido.

It’s important to note that as of yesterday, French woman Ivanna Bay has joined US model Anita Brown in criticizing the singer for getting her pregnant.

Bobrisky, a fervent Davido supporter, labeled the women involved as stupid and ugly in a post on his Instagram page.

Bobrisky referred to his side chick in the US as a grandmother and questioned why she would want to make their relationship public given that she insisted she didn’t need his money.

The self-described mummy of Lagos made fun of the women in an Instagram post for upsetting the singer unnecessarily.

“Those girls coming out to tell us they are pregnant for Davido are all dùmb asf!! When you were all cool with him none of us was there. Why do you think we care now bringing dis to the public? We David fans still love him regardless.

“As for that grandma in the USA shouting she doesn’t need Davido’s money bla bla. If you know you don’t need his money why then do you decide to bring dis out here to the public?

“Oh, you are looking for traffic so you can make more money on ur OnlyFan page right? Dùmb set of girls mtchewwwwww. The two girls claiming they are pregnant are actually ugly sorry to say. Especially the one in d USA, her face isn’t nice at all. You people should let us rest we are still buying fuel at 510 per liter”.

The Afro beat super star Davido has been on fire recently as a number of women have come out publicly to claim that he is responsible for getting them pregnant. While a lot of people are showing support to these women other celebrities are showing support to Davido.

