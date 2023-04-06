Bob Lee, the billion-dollar founder of Cash App, was fatally stabbed on Tuesday close to San Francisco’s central business district, according to his family.

A 43-year-old guy was discovered by police with stab wounds; after being treated, he subsequently passed away in the hospital.

His father, Rick Lee, who was also the former chief technology officer of Square, confirmed his son’s death.

Officials in San Francisco have come under fire for how they handled a recent spike in violent crime.

According to the most recent crime statistics, the city is among the most hazardous in the Nation.

Around 02:35 local time on Tuesday, police officers reacted to reports of the stabbing (10:35 BST).

The San Francisco Standard has seen surveillance footage that appears to show Mr. Lee wandering down a deserted alleyway in search of assistance.

In order to disclose his wound, Mr. Lee is seen stumbling toward a parked car and tugging off his shirt, but the car speeds away before the tech mogul hits the ground.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, police discovered Mr. Lee unconscious and suffering from two stab wounds to his chest in the Rincon Hill neighborhood. They began first aiding him before taking him to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Mr. Lee’s father sent the following statement on Facebook: “I just lost my best friend, my son Bob Lee when he lost his life on the street in San Francisco early Tuesday morning.”

According to CBS News, a US partner of the BBC, Mr. Lee was a Miami, Florida resident who was visiting San Francisco for a leadership meeting and staying on to see friends.

Mr. Lee’s brother Tim Oliver Lee also made the following Facebook post:

“He really was the best of us. I was so fortunate to grow up with him, and I feel like I’ve lost part of myself.”

Mr. Lee was serving as MobileCoin’s chief product officer at the time of his death.

“He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed,” said Bill Barhydt, Chief operating officer of Abra, a cryptocurrency company, on Twitter, noting that Mr Lee also was a father.

According to Forbes, Cash App, a smartphone-based payment service that enables person-to-person money transactions, is now valued at $40 billion (£32 billion).

Its user base has grown rapidly since its introduction in 2013, reaching seven million monthly active users in 2017 and rising to 30 million in 2020.

Since Mr. Lee’s passing, the violent crime in the Californian city has come under fresh fire.