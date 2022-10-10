Former Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has extended his condolences to Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo over a boat mishap involving 85 persons in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The boat carrying 85 passengers capsized and of the number, 30 have yet to be accounted for when search and rescue were called off as a result of nightfall on Saturday.

The ill-fated boat was said to have commenced its journey from Onukwu Bridge and heading to Nkwo market, Ogbakuba in Ogbaru LGA when the incident occurred.

Obiano who spoke through his media aide, Tony Nezianya said the incident has added to the ugly situation following the huge deadly flooding that has displaced people from their homelands, washing away houses and farmlands.

‘’I sympathise with the Government and families of the victims of the accident.

‘’The flooding has also wreaked havoc in Anambra East and West, Ayamelum as well as Ogbaru areas of the state.

‘’I have been informed that many have died as a result of displacements by the raging floodwaters, as well as farmlands, that have been washed away.

‘’I urge the Government to take steps to tackle the emergency head-on,” the former governor advised.

Obiano urged the Federal Government to offer leadership at this point to mitigate the disaster by ensuring the speedy release of ecological funds in supporting the state in tackling the emergency.

‘’Diligent intervention by all stakeholders will no doubt reduce the burden imposed by this disaster, while deliberate efforts must begin in the implementation of a permanent solution to the disaster.

‘’It is Climate change that has now combined to worsen this yearly disaster.

‘’I share the grief of victims of the emergency, who should endeavour to follow the Government’s wise counsel to evacuate to safety until the floodwaters recede.

‘’May we remember in our prayers all those that have so far died as a result of the flooding raving our state over the past couple of weeks,’’ Obiano said.

Apart from the Cameroonian Dam that releases excess water from its facility, other Nigerian Dams like Kainji also released their water.